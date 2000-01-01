Child abuse investigation results in multiple arrests

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office received information in reference to possible child abuse in the area of CR 750 W. and CR 800 N.

Information was obtained in reference to a 3-year-old female being kept inside of a locked wooden box at the residence. The information stated the 3-year-old female was locked in the box during the evening and for extended periods of time.

A search warrant for the residence was issued out of Pulaski Circuit Court with the assistance of the Pulaski County Prosecutor’s Office.

Deputies from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant in the early hours of Dec. 14. During the execution of this search warrant a 3-year-old female was located inside of a plywood box found in the living room of the residence.

Deputies located multiple adults inside of the residence as well as a vehicle and camper on the property. All adults located during the execution of the search warrant were taken into custody and transported to the Pulaski County Jail.

Deputies located five additional juveniles and the victim inside of the residence. The juveniles were released at the scene into the custody of the Pulaski County Indiana Department of Child Services.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Pulaski County Indiana Department of Child Services and Pulaski County EMS.