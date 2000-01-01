Child care services to be offered to EPCSC staff

Eastern Pulaski School Corporation staff will have the opportunity to utilize child care services this upcoming school year. Superintendent Dara Chezem explained at a regular school board meeting on Monday, July 11 that hopefully the program will help attract and keep staff. The program would be held in extra classrooms in the elementary school and would require some additional staff members to run it. She used the programs at Culver and Rochester as a model for their program. The service will cost $100 for the first child and $50 for each additional child per week. The service is being offered to EPCSC staff only.