Circuit court judge race comes down to final voting center

Once the polls closed for the evening, many voters waited in anticipation to see the unofficial results of five contested local races Tuesday evening.

It didn’t take long for the primary election results to be calculated and see how one of the races would come down to the last voting center.

About 25 percent of registered voters turned out for the primary election. The total amount of voters, 2,201, resembles past primary elections when it was not a presidential election such as in 2014 when 26.24 percent of voters cast their ballots. In the 2012 primary, 26.53 percent of voters cast their ballots.

The show-stopping race occurred between Republicans Timothy J. Murray and Mary C. Welker for circuit court judge. The tallies came down to a difference of 22 votes. Murray received 850 votes (49.36 percent) while Welker received 872 (50.64 percent) votes.

The next race to cause a bit of a stir due to close totals was between incumbent Linda Powers (D) who took 63.33 percent of the votes (57) and Jessye Gilley (D) who took 36.67 percent of the votes (33) for the county council district 3 seat.

One race that wasn’t as close was between Republicans Ronald “Rudy” DeSabatine and Douglas Roth for the county council district 2 seat.

Voters are taking a chance on a candidate who is currently serving the county as they awarded John “Mike” McClure (R) with 1,052 votes compared to 577 votes that Tyler Campbell (R) received for the county commissioners district 3 seat.

The final Republican race that had voters watching was between current coroner John R. Behny and Alan S. Mitchell, both Republicans. Behny received 1,026 votes (63.57 percent) and Mitchell received 588 votes (36.43 percent).

