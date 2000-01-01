Clark faces initial hearing, murder charge

A person of interest who was wanted in connection with a Medaryville fatality fire faced an initial hearing on Aug. 30.

A not guilty plea was entered for Danny J. Clark, 47, who is charged with murder and arson resulting in serious bodily injury after an investigation regarding the fire and death of a Medaryville man.

Medaryville firefighters were called to a structure fire on Aug. 13 at approximately 2:31 p.m. When they arrived in the 9000 block of CR 300 N., Medaryville, they found a house fully engulfed in flames. As firefighters began the investigation of the cause and origin of the fire, they found a deceased male individual and immediately contacted the sheriff’s office.

According to the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office, the cause of death has not been determined pending autopsy results. It does not appear from the physical evidence that the person died from the fire, according to Pulaski County Prosecutor Dan Murphy. Due to the lack of positive identification at the time of charges, Clark is accused of killing “John Doe.” An autopsy was completed on Aug. 15 and although the victim’s identity has not been officially stated, social media indicates that it is Neil Toosley.

During the initial hearing in the Pulaski Circuit Court, it was determined that Clark does not have a place to live and is indigent. He was appointed a public defender and will face a hearing on Nov. 15 in regards to the charges of murder and arson. He still faces the additional charges from the domestic violence case.