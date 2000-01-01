Classes and coffee, the Trojan Grind ready for business

The West Central High School cafetorium was bustling Thursday morning for the grand opening of the Trojan Grind coffee bar. With the opening of the coffee bar, students and staff won’t have to go very far for their morning cup of coffee, specialty coffee, tea or hot chocolate.

Lines were long and business was booming, keeping sophomores Manny Hoover and Robert Woodward busy. The pair are volunteering their time to help run the startup and were pleasantly surprised by the foot traffic.

West Central food service director Jessica Murray has been toying with the idea for more than two years. It took the right set of circumstances to put the wheels in motion. With coffee bars becoming a staple in schools, Murray and high school principal Scott Richie began discussing the project last spring and during summer continued to work to make it a reality before school started.

A goal the students and staff have is to use the profits to join the IHSAA Unified Sports program. The vision of the IHSAA and Special Olympics Indiana is to allow high school students with and without intellectual disabilities to collectively represent their high school in an IHSAA sanctioned activity by participating together on a Unified Sports team.