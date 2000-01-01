Clerk’s office announces early in-person voting times, locations

According to Pulaski County Clerk and election board secretary JoLynn Behny, early in-person voting for the May 2022 primary election will take place in the Pulaski County Courthouse microfilm room, Room 210 - which is located across from the auditor's office - in Winamac, and at the Francesville Fire Station. Early voting at the microfilm room will begin Tuesday, April 5 through Friday, April 29, weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturday, April 23, Saturday, April 30 and Monday, May 2 voting will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. No early in-person voting will be held on Good Friday, April 15. Early voting will also be held at the Francesville Fire Station on Saturday, April 23 and Saturday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to noon.