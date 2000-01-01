Clerk’s office to move forward with document storage

The Pulaski County Clerk's Office was recently approved to move forward with digitizing documents for retention during a joint county council and commissioners meeting on Monday, Oct. 9. Clerk JoLynn Behny was present at the meeting Monday with two company representatives from Fidlar Technologies and US Imaging. The companies collaborate with one another, with US Imaging physically doing the scanning and Fidlar's software will make all the information easily searchable by office staff. Fidlar will also handle training and implementation with staff. Behny said that her original proposal was for the office's books to be scanned so they won't have to move them before the renovation project starts. As for the scanning, the work could be conducted either on or off-site or scanned on demand, but she said that as a whole they would be much more comfortable to scan on-site. It would take less than two weeks for 24 hour scanning. The commissioners made and passed a motion, pending county attorney approval, to continue with the document scanning and digitization of the clerk's books with 24 hour access in the amount of approximately $144,000. A total of $50,000 would come out of the clerk's perpetuation fund with the remaining balance coming out of the ARPA funds.