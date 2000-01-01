Clouded Judgment

Thanks to the influence of peers, family and social media, today’s youth are increasingly exposed to vaping. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, it’s been reported that youth use e-cigarettes, or vapes, more than any other tobacco product. One may ask, why are kids drawn to vaping, despite the known health risks? Reasons stretch from the appealing flavors and colorful packaging to wanting to “look cool.” It’s essential to understand the basics of vaping and e-cigarettes first before digging into how to curb usage among young people, however. A June 4 webinar titled "Youth Vaping: Understand the 'Why' to Curb Use" hosted by the Indiana Youth Institute touched on these items, highlighting vaping basics, why kids start and how adults and peers can help curb usage. The information on vaping risks and potential prevention strategies was presented by Dr. Jeremy Coleman, a Clinical Professor in Educational Leadership at Ball State University. In its most basic sense, vaping simulates traditional smoking. Vape devices are battery powered and create a vapor. Once the aerosol is inhaled, it goes into the lungs where the nicotine and chemicals cross over into the bloodstream. E-cigarettes, or vaping devices, have evolved over the years, especially after it gained popularity in 2014. The first generation looked very similar to cigarettes. The newest – the fourth generation – resembles a flash drive or a small pod. Vape pens have a simple anatomy. They have a rechargeable lithium ion battery, a sensor, an atomizer and a cartridge. The battery provides enough current to heat the atomizer to 400 degrees in a matter of seconds. The cartridge holds the e-liquid, which is made up of a mixture of substances that could include nicotine, cannabis and/or flavoring. A common misconception is that the aerosol itself is a "harmless water vapor." The aerosol actually contains much more than one might expect. It's made up of several harmful substances such as volatile organic compounds, nicotine, ultrafine particles, heavy metals like nickel, tin and lead and flavoring such as diacetyl, which is a chemical linked to serious lung disease. Additionally, even if an e-cigarette is being marketed as containing no nicotine, some have been found to still contain traces.