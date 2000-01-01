Home / News / Collins and Huggler advance to semi state
Following exceptional runs at the Culver Academy cross-country regional, Kate Collins and Ryan Huggler will represent Winamac at the New Prairie semi state Saturday.

Runners invaded Culver Academy Saturday morning for the cross-county regional to take on a challenging and muddy course thanks to a Friday night downpour. Winamac came up short of its goal of advancing its boys and girls teams to the cross-country semi-state at New Prairie but did see Kate Collins and Ryan Huggler make the cut.
Collins ran with a purpose for the Lady Warriors, finishing among the top runners in 19th place. Winamac was 10th as a team with Alexis Sheets (43rd), Kinsley Kroft (52nd), Rori Blackman (80th), Emily Rausch (81st), Hannah Scott (85th) and Taylor Clark (88th).
As a team, the Winamac boys squad season came to an end with an eighth-place finish. For the Warriors, Ryan Huggler ran his way to a 21st-place finish, earning a trip to New Prairie. 
Rounding out the Warrior runners were Jason Tankersley (40th), Carson Bennett (55th), Cristian Cardenas (61st), John VonTobel (74th) and Henry Antrim (89th).

