Collins, Wegner and Lady Warriors HNAC champs

The Winamac cross-country program had a lot to smile about Saturday, crowning a pair of individual champions and a girls team champion. The annual running of the Hoosier North Athletic Conference championship took place at the Winamac Town Park, with Winamac runners shining on their home course.

Defending two-time HNAC champion Kate Collins had little trouble extending her conference dominance, winning her third conservative MVP title. The junior stayed with the pack early, only to break away and win with a time of 19:44.

Collins talked about race strategy and winning the conference championship.

Equally impressive was the performance turned in by freshmen Maggie Smith, who finished second, and Kelsey Wegner in third place right on the heels of Smith in the home stretch.

The boys race was tight throughout with Winamac’s Kolbey Wegner and Culver’s Austin Dague side by side until it mattered most. As the finish line was quickly approaching, Wegner heard the cheers of fans, adrenaline took over and he sprinted to first place just ahead of Dague.

Now in his sophomore season, Wegner improved from fourth a year ago to conference champion.