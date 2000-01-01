Commissioner to no longer pursue CDC, building department merger proposal

President of the Pulaski County Board of Commissioners Don Street said on Sept 15 that he will no longer be pursuing the proposed community development commission (CDC) and building and zoning department merger. Street had originally brought up the proposal on Sept. 2 at a regular commissioner meeting. He stated at the time that he thought the restructuring would be in the best interest of the county, as it would help with the volume of work that they presently have, making things flow easier and more efficiently. However, this proposal was met with disapproval from Commissioner Jenny Knebel, who had many questions and concerns. She said that this is a merger/department elimination. She believes it would restrict and silence the voices of every resident of Pulaski County and that it gives a substantial amount of power to a non-elected official. After lengthy discussion, the matter was ultimately tabled. At the Sept. 15 meeting, Commissioner Knebel wanted to revisit the item, but Street advised that he would no longer be pursuing his proposal. He added that he does believe that they need to look at ways to reduce expenses and consolidate in the future. Knebel made a motion to deny the resolution for the restructuring of the Pulaski County Community Development Commission and eliminating the Pulaski County Building Department and it was seconded by Don Street. The denial passed unanimously.