Commissioners accept councilman’s conflict of interest form

Pulaski County Councilman Jerry Locke presented a conflict of interest form to the commissioners for their approval during the county's joint session on Feb. 10. Commissioner president Don Street advised that Locke had filled out and turned in the form due to having land invested in the Mammoth Solar project. Street read from the form, which stated that Locke has received approximately $1,000 per acre at 225 acres. Locke confirmed that information was correct. Commissioner Jenny Knebel asked if Locke would be either abstaining or recusing himself from any votes in relation or in regards to commercial solar. Attorney Jacob Ahler said that of the two terms he would recommend to abstain. He said that there is no substantial difference between abstaining and recusing and that the legal effect is the same - they are simply not voting on an issue.