Commissioners accept resignation of EMS director

It’s official.

The Pulaski County Commissioners have already begun looking for a new EMS director but the approving of the current director’s resignation was not approved until Monday evening.

Bryan Corn, who was named the director of EMS at the beginning of the year, announced his last day as director would be Friday, Dec. 7, during a regular commissioners’ meeting. Corn had previously sent a letter to the commissioners regarding his decision to resign.

Commissioners also approved for Brandon DeLorenzo to be the acting interim until a new director is hired.

