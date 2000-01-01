Commissioners address proposed changes to UDO, presented with new flag

A state flag from Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan will now be flying proudly at the Pulaski County Courthouse. The Pulaski County Commissioners were recently presented with a new Indiana state flag by Pulaski County Clerk JoLynn Behny. Behny stated that the flag was given to her from Sullivan when she visited the courthouse in the fall. Commissioner President Chuck Mellon said that he has asked the attorney with the consultation of Barnes and Thornburg along with the building department to look at the UDO and to "eliminate the unnecessary burdensome portions and leave in the protection that matters like property setbacks, vegetation screening, fencing, noise limitations, and the main concern of the adjusted property owners as well." A motion was approved to pass along the proposed UDO changes to the APC for their review and approval.