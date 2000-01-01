Commissioners agree to continue with broadband consultant

Scott Rudd, the current broadband consultant for the county, was approved at a regular commissioner's meeting on Feb. 21, to continue serving in that capacity. Wendy Rose of the Community Foundation of Pulaski County and Broadband Task Force Chair Kurt Dickey highlighted how fortunate they feel to have Rudd on board for the past year. Dickey added that he feels like Rudd is helping them reach their goal of bringing broadband to the whole county. Dickey explained that the task force is in need of help to capture all of the broadband dollars that are available. He said that Rudd has extensive knowledge of what is out there and would continue to be a valuable asset. Rudd is the former first Indiana Director of Broadband.