Commissioners agree coroner position should be considered full time

The coroner position could soon be considered a full-time position pending the approval of the county council.

Coroner Jon Frain spoke with the commissioners during a meeting Monday morning to update some information and also requested if the coroner position could receive benefits.

There was a question by the commissioners as to who approves the change — the commissioners or the council. In the past the council and the commissioners have considered the elected office part time.

Commissioner Mike McClure said the coroner’s office should qualify for the same benefits because the position is elected.

As the discussion continued, auditor Laura Wheeler said the coroner is currently considered a part-time position. The council would have to change that to a full-time position and then approve the benefits.

A motion was approved that the coroner position be full time. It will now have to be approved by the council.