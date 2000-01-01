Commissioners agree a permanent change to speed limit is possible

Concerns of vehicle speed in an area where a number of children play convinced a handful of residents from the Medaryville area to attend a Pulaski County Commissioners’ meeting Monday evening.

Don Scheffer and Rebecca Stalbaum, who live in the Teaberry Hill Estates area on CR 1550 W., would like to see the speed limit changed in that area from 55 mph to 30 mph. The speed limit in that area was temporarily reduced to 30 mph because of a road construction detour.

An ordinance will have to be approved by the commissioners and the county council.

The commissioners tabled an ordinance that would change the speed limit in that area until they can meet with the county council during a joint session next Monday.