Home / News / Commissioners agree on security for single-point entry

Commissioners agree on security for single-point entry

By: 
Amber L. Tomlinson

County commissioners are again addressing courthouse safety and security as they agreed that the courthouse single-point entry should be guarded. 
At a commissioners’ meeting on Jan. 21, maintenance director Mia Salyers asked if the commissioners want to secure the entry with a guard. Salyers previously asked the commissioners, during the Jan. 6 meeting, to create a single entry point because of the problems with the concrete steps leading up to the building. At the time the commissioners approved the single-point entry which will be the lower level west side of the building. 

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here