Commissioners agree on security for single-point entry

County commissioners are again addressing courthouse safety and security as they agreed that the courthouse single-point entry should be guarded.

At a commissioners’ meeting on Jan. 21, maintenance director Mia Salyers asked if the commissioners want to secure the entry with a guard. Salyers previously asked the commissioners, during the Jan. 6 meeting, to create a single entry point because of the problems with the concrete steps leading up to the building. At the time the commissioners approved the single-point entry which will be the lower level west side of the building.