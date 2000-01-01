Commissioners agree to use ARPA money for pay increases

Some progress was made on Monday night as the Pulaski County Commissioners passed a motion to allow some of the ARPA money to be used for pay increases. President Chuck Mellon acknowledged that the county council will ultimately have to reach a decision on the amount to be used for the raises. Vice president Maurice Loehmer made a motion for any needed amount of ARPA money to be used for payroll increases and it was seconded by commissioner Mike McClure. It passed unanimously.