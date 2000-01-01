Commissioners allow “Sharing Closet” to utilize space in East Annex

A new program called the "Sharing Closet" will be housed in the East Annex, thanks to approval from the Pulaski County Commissioners on Dec. 1. Jay Podell and Pam Chumley are spearheading the effort, coordinating to provide shoes, coats, hats and gloves to those in need this winter. He went on to explain to the board that they are in search of a place where the clothing can be stored and distributed, potentially the unused space in the East Annex. He said that Podell and Chumley were wondering if the county would be willing to have a similar agreement to what the commissioners approved for Jen Shafer with the "Pulaski Plates" program. Origer said that unless the commissioners have another idea, the former Building, Planning and Zoning office space would be the most logical spot to use for this purpose, as it is close to an exterior door and it has relative accessibility compared to other parts of the building. During discussion, the commissioners raised some concerns about what would happen if they do eventually decide to close the East Annex. It was suggested that maybe the highway garage would be more ideal and accessible. Origer said that Podell is aware that the county has been in the talking phases of potentially closing the Annex. However, allowing them in there for the time being would give them quick access to start before it gets any colder and snowier than it already has been this year.