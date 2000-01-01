Commissioners allow historical society to use scanner, refurbish veteran photos

Ryan Harrison, president of the Pulaski County Historical Society, came before the commissioners at a meeting on Monday, February 7 to ask to use, and potentially house, the county's large document scanner to scan and ultimately digitally preserve the veteran's photos in the courthouse. The historical society also asked to have permission to remove, clean and refurbish the veteran's photos before reinstalling them as well. He added that they have some options for re-installation that they can think about - they could either be put back in their place or uploaded as a digital presentation online. Both requests for refurbishment were approved unanimously.