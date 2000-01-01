Commissioners to allow one semi to travel county road where weight limit exists

Pulaski County Commissioners are taking the requests from semi drivers to use county roads with weight limits on a case-to-case basis.

The commissioners approved for one local driver to use the county roads with weight limits near Medaryville but have decided to take other requests on an individual basis during a commissioners’ meeting Monday evening.

Brad Craig, who hauls stone from U.S. Aggregates south of Francesville, requested permission to use a few county roads that have a weight limit. The state is resurfacing the bridge on U.S. 421 on the north edge of Medaryville. The project is estimated to last until September but could be accomplished before then.

Commissioner Mike McClure said he is not in favor of allowing noncounty semi drivers to travel the county roads that have a posted weight limit.

“You can’t tell a local resident that he can’t use the road he has been paying taxes on all his life,” McClure said.

A motion was approved to allow Craig to use the roads as long as damage does not occur. Commissioners asked attorney Kevin Tankersley to create a permit for Craig.

