Commissioners analyze proposed courthouse site map

Along with holding a public hearing for the first amendment to the courthouse project lease and passing a subsequent resolution, the Pulaski County Commissioners were also presented with a proposed site map for the courthouse project. At a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 30, Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer gave copies of the proposed map to the commissioners for their review. Origer explained that similar to the justice center, the area around the Pulaski County Courthouse will be fenced off. He said that it will encompass that same area, with gates on either side of Meridian Street as well as off of Jefferson Street and in front of the building. They are also planning to locate the trailer in the same general area as the justice center project - just south of the Marathon gas station.