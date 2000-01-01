Commissioners and county council receive updates on construction projects

The Pulaski County Commissioners and the Pulaski County Council recently held a regular joint session meeting on Monday, Dec. 13 and received updates on both the Courthouse project and Justice Center construction progress. According to Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer, the Justice Center project is moving along. He informed the boards of upcoming change orders. In addition to that, Origer also briefly went over some of the numbers for the proposed Courthouse project. The council ultimately voted to commit to fund the project. A mechanism to do so will be provided later.