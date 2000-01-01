Commissioners appoint Redweik as new building inspector

Karla Redweik, who was serving as the interim building inspector for the county, was officially appointed as building inspector by the Pulaski County Commissioners at a regular session meeting on Monday, Aug. 2. "We have advertised and interviewed for the building inspector position, and I think the commissioners are in the position to make an appointment," president Chuck Mellon said. However, Mellon stated that a deputy building inspector would have to be chosen by Redweik, and would then be up for approval by the board at a later time.