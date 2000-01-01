Commissioners approve bid for highway garage roof project

At a regular meeting on Dec. 19, the Pulaski County Commissioners approved the recommended bid for the Pulaski County Highway Garage roof project. Earlier in the month, the commissioners had opened bids for both the roof project and the work release program. The second bid came from Creekside Coatings and Roofing LLC in the amount of $204,000. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer said that although Creekside Contractors had the lowest bid, it's "not clear that Creekside meets the requirements for most responsive and responsible bidder on the project." The commissioners ultimately decided to go with the recommendation to go with Tonn and Blank Construction for the project.