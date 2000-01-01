Commissioners approve courthouse project change order

The county commissioners were updated on the progress of the courthouse renovation project and approved a change order during a regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 4. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer proposed change order #36 to the commissioners in the amount of $22,033.24. He explained that the order would address deteriorating portions of the walls on either side of the north stairs at the courthouse. Origer went on to say that there was plenty of cushion in the design line item that they could've covered 85% or so of this cost without touching the contingency, but for the sake of cleaner record keeping, Origer said he already shifted the money into the contingency and brought down the cushion in the architect line item.