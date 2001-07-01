Commissioners approve department appointments

At their regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 3, the first order of business was to conduct the election of officers for the board of commissioners. Commissioner Mike McClure made a motion to keep President Charles Mellon and Vice President Maurice Loehmer in their current offices, and it was ultimately passed without any additional discussion. They then moved on to department appointments, which were unanimously approved by the commissioners as well. President Mellon noted that there weren't any changes in the appointments and all are currently serving in their positions. The approved department heads include: County Highway Supervisor Gary Kruger, County Highway General Foreman Dave Olds, Maintenance Director Larry Weaver, Custodial Director Tammy Pack, Recycling and Transfer Station Manager John Kegarise, Pulaski County Building Inspector Karla Redweik, Emergency Management Administrator Sheri Gaillard, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Director Brandon DeLorenzo. A vacancy remains for County Veterans Service Officer (VSO) after the board heard former VSO Brent Frain's resignation at their last meeting.