Commissioners approve EMS purchases

The Pulaski County Commissioners heard and approved several purchase requests for Pulaski County EMS during their regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 1. EMS Director Natasha Daugherty said that the first three requests are for repairs to their 2019 and 2014 units. They have to be approved by the commissioners because they are over her $2,500 spending threshold. She said that the first invoice is below her threshold so it will not need formal approval, but the second invoice is in the amount of $2,729.11 and the third is in the amount of $3,820.38. A fourth is from Bound Tree Medical for supplies, which was put all into one invoice in the amount of $3,454.29. All four of the invoices were approved. Additionally, Daugherty had three quotes up for their approval. The first was from Stryker in the amount of $4,773.61 for the conversion kit that allows the cot that they currently have to work with their power load system. It also adds wings to the cot, which makes it safer for the patient. The second quote is from J&K Communications for the purchase of three radios. Two of them will go into the new ambulance and one will go into the ambulance that they purchased last year. That comes to a total of $18,972.74.