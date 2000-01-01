Commissioners approve execution of Mammoth Grazing Lands agreement

The Pulaski County Commissioners reviewed and ultimately approved the resolution to authorize the execution of the Mammoth Grazing Lands and Pastures economic development agreement (EDA) on Dec. 15. The requested tax abatement for the project was approved by the county council on Dec. 1. Attorney Jacob Ahler explained that the abatement was for personal property, not for real estate. He added that there was an addition to the agreement following the county council meeting – the statement of the payment schedule, when that would commence and how that would commence. The agreement itself and Exhibit B has a guarantee associated with it during the construction period. Ahler advised that the agreement has been reviewed by himself and Rick Hall from Barnes and Thornburg. He added that he had a productive meeting with the developer's lawyer, Chris Shelmon, going over some of the concerns that county officials have recently shared.