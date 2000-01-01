Commissioners approve extending temporary workforce reduction

Pulaski County Commissioners approved to extend the temporary workforce reduction for two more weeks following Gov. Holcomb’s lead.

The commissioners met at a regular meeting Monday morning to discuss a few county items of business and also discuss whether all employees should go back to work.

Commissioner Jerry Locke said he would like for the county to continue as it is with limited staff for the next couple of weeks.

Commissioner Kenny Becker added that if an office has work to be done, they should call in more employees.

Locke made a motion to extend the temporary workforce reduction period another two weeks and that each office will be maintained during normal work hours and a department head can call in more workers if needed.

The workforce reduction will last through Monday, May 4, when the commissioners have time to re-evaluate the situation.