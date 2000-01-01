Commissioners approve health department positions

During a regular meeting on Monday, June 17, Director of Environmental Health/ Foods Edwina Guffey asked the commissioners to consider adding new positions to the Pulaski County Health Department. Guffey said they are in need of three of new hires: an immunization nurse, a septic permit officer and an emergency preparedness officer. The immunization nurse would help administer vaccines and assist public health nurse Stephen Newcomer. They would work between four to six hours and they would be able to pay for the position through the Vaccines for Children (VFC) grant program.