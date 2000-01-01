Commissioners approve to hire company for tourism advertising

The Pulaski County Commissioners are looking to save money while also getting the word out about Pulaski County attractions.

During a meeting Monday evening, Nov. 2, the commissioners heard from Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan P. Origer on how the county could save money with regards to tourism advertising.

Origer has been in contact with a company that will work with the individual TV networks and try to get the best deal for the budgeted amount.

There is about $70,000 that could be used for advertising but the exact amount of how much the county wants to spend has not been determined.

The commissioners approved for Origer to hire the company.