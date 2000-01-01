Commissioners approve last of circuit court technology needs

It's been a long time coming, but the last of the loose ends at the justice center - particularly in the circuit courtroom - are being tied up. The Pulaski County Commissioners approved the last of the IT needs in the courtroom at a regular meeting on June 20. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer presented the commissioners with a $20,095 estimate from DeGroot Technology for needed technology services and equipment such as Internet service, wiring, cameras and other audio and visual equipment. Origer concluded that there would be just enough to cover the cost out of the construction fund. The request passed unanimously.