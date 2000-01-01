Commissioners approve paramedic contract, memorial bench

The Pulaski County Commissioners approved some requests during their June 16 regular session, including a paramedic contract and a memorial bench at the courthouse. Pulaski County EMS Director Natasha Daugherty started by saying that she would like to bring more paramedics into the community. She explained that around 2023, EMS received a grant that was never utilized. There is approximately $30,000 available to send three students to paramedic class with the possibility of reimbursement upon them passing their state board exam. Daugherty explained to the commissioners that essentially this puts the participant under a contract for three years with Pulaski County EMS and it starts the beginning day of their paramedic class.