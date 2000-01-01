Commissioners approve selling of county home

After about a year and a half of working to sell the county home, the Pulaski County Commissioners are finalizing the paperwork on the sale.

During a regular meeting Monday evening, the commissioners approved to sell the former county home, Pleasant View Rest Home, at a price of $26,000. An auction to sell the 4.5 acres and home was held on June 3.

Pulaski County Commissioner Kenny Becker said the purchasers are from the Delphi area.

“I hated to see the county home closed but it comes to the matter of if we fixed it up or tore it down it was going to cost us a lot more money,” Becker said. “This way we have sold it and he is going to make apartments out of it. We are going to get money back.”

Commissioner Bud Krohn Jr. was absent from the meeting.