Commissioners approve solar compliance monitoring service

By: 
Megan Galbreath

The Pulaski County Commissioners approved the compliance monitoring service agreement with VS Engineering during a regular meeting on Dec. 16. County attorney Kevin Tankersley explained that the county currently has four solar projects that are tentatively scheduled to start construction in 2025 and into 2026 based on the new economic development agreements that were recently approved. Because of this, he said they are looking into an overall compliance monitor to make sure both the county and the solar companies are compliant. Tankersley said it will be a contracted position and they have been in talks with VS Engineering. He said VS will work in concert with BF&S Engineering which is currently contracted with the county building department.

