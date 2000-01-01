Commissioners asked to consider rescheduling town hall

Brandi Larkin came before the Pulaski County Commissioners on Sept. 15 to ask the board about next steps after the originally planned town hall for Sept. 6 was canceled. Larkin said she is coming to the board on behalf of a large group on Pulaski County residents to ask if the commissioners would be willing to reschedule the event. President of the Board of the Commissioners, Don Street, advised that he would not attend a rescheduled town hall. He said he will not participate in a town hall based upon the climate of our country as well as our county. He noted that if people are interested in learning about solar, they can get ahold of Doral LLC. Larkin said she understands that the national climate is tense, but there would be security at the event. She said that Street's proposal for people to speak to Doral does not allow for the people to hear directly from him on his own stances.