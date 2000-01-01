Commissioners award cash management bid

The Pulaski County Commissioners voted to award the bid for their cash management banking account at a regular board of finance meeting on March 20. At last month's meeting, treasurer Teresa Bryant explained that they received bids from 1st Source and First National Bank of Monterey. At the time, the commissioners decided that they needed more time to review both of the bids in further detail before making a final decision. Bryant said that both bids were very competitive. She noted that they have been with First National for many years. Ultimately, that was her recommendation, and the board voted unanimously in favor of staying with First National.