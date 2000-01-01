Commissioners award EMS building bid

Pulaski County Commissioners awarded a bid for the expansion of the EMS headquarters building Monday morning.

During the commissioners’ meeting on Oct. 7, they opened three bids that ranged from $76,900 to $221,180. At the time when the bids were opened the commissioners tabled the bids in order to give EMS director Brandon DeLorenzo a chance to review the bids.

At the meeting Monday morning, DeLorenzo said the bid for $221,180 was more than the county had budgeted for the project. He then said the other two plans are similar but have three differences — prices, one bid uses a different quality of insulation, and the start dates. DeLorenzo said the start date of one of the projects wouldn’t happen until the spring. The other bid said the project could start now.

Commissioner president Kenny Becker noted that the difference in the two prices was more than $25,000.

A motion was approved to sign a contract with the lowest bid company that was $76,900.

The project includes adding another garage bay to the existing garage bay at the EMS building.