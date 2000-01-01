Commissioners decide on final spending of ARPA funds

Pulaski County Commissioner President Chuck Mellon recently updated both county boards on the use of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and later on introduced some final uses for the funds. At a joint session on Dec. 9, Mellon said that a plan for the money had to be decided by the end of December. He advised the county council that the commissioners did approve new time clocks in the amount of $56,800, a computer replacement plan with Roeing IT Solutions in the amount of $22,315, another Stryker power load system for an ambulance in the amount of $30,214 and upgrading the fiber optics from the justice center to the courthouse in the amount of $50,250. He said in total they have a balance of around $167,000. Additionally, Mellon explained that the commissioners also discussed donating a certain amount of funds to each of the five fire departments in the county.