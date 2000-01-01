Home / News / Commissioners deliberate details of parking lot project
Parking spots around both the courthouse and the justice center were discussed at a regular commissioners meeting on Monday, March 21.The gravel parking lot to the west of the justice center potentially could be resurfaced, lit, and have a new sidewalk along Jefferson Street.

By: 
Megan Galbreath

Conversations are progressing between the Pulaski County Commissioners, the Town of Winamac, and contractors on a potential parking lot project around the justice center and the courthouse. Commissioner Maurice Loehmer began the discussion, stating that he would like to see the parking lot in front and around the justice center be resurfaced with hot mix and striped. In addition to that, he would also like the lot where some of the sheriff department and military vehicles are parked to be resurfaced if possible as well. Loehmer concluded that they could also look into putting in a sidewalk along Jefferson Street and additional lighting in the gravel lot. He said discussions on the matter will continue over the coming weeks or months.

