Commissioners deliberate solar moratorium, motion dies

Pulaski County Commissioner Jenny Knebel was recently on the meeting agenda to discuss two items, one of which was the proposed solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) moratorium. Commissioner Knebel said during the June 16 morning meeting that the commissioners have expressed the desire for the moratoriums in the past if they are done properly as well as the need to review the relevant ordinances. Knebel went on to say that at this time, without a moratorium, any applications accepted are subject to the existing ordinances which can "further muddy the waters" for the county. Additionally, Knebel said she would like the county to look into doing another economic impact study. Knebel said that there will be many different boards and divisions contributing to the discussions of the ordinances including multiple county departments, like the APC, the commissioners, VS Engineering, county attorney Jacob Ahler and the public.