Commissioners discuss Annex buildings, approve hire for IT position

The Pulaski County Commissioners accepted a hire for the county IT position on Jan. 5, pending the dismissal of a non-compete clause. President Don Street explained that the commissioners have conducted interviews on two separate occasions. In December, they interviewed and ultimately extended an offer to Tabor Brown, who currently works for Roeing IT Solutions. Street said that the only conflict is the non-compete clause that is in place from Roeing. The commissioners have asked Brown to get a waiver from Roeing dismissing this clause. Street noted that Roeing has already verbally agreed to do this. The commissioners also passed a motion to allow Performance Services to look at the West Annex (108 N. Franklin St., Winamac) in an attempt to update it for the coroner and the county EMA (Emergency Management Agency). The commissioners are looking into possibly bringing over the Purdue Extension office and the health department to the West Annex as well. These two offices are currently housed at the East Annex (125 S. Riverside Dr., Winamac).