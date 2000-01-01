Commissioners discuss county buildings at joint session

The Pulaski County Commissioners discussed the current condition of several county buildings during a joint session on Monday, Oct. 13. EMA Director Richel Fox had first introduced this item to the commissioners at their Oct. 6 meeting, but it had been tabled so the county council could be included in the conversation. Fox had proposed upgrades to the West Annex building, which houses EMA and the Coroner. Suggested repairs included reinstalling an awning, fixing the double doors, repair and replace fencing and gutters, landscaping and upgrading the existing security camera system. President of the Board of Commissioners Don Street advised the county council that he has since spoken to Maintenance Director Larry Weaver and Weaver indicated that the East Annex building is also in bad shape, as the elevator continues to experience problems. The health department and Purdue Extension are the two county offices located in that building. Street asked the board if they felt there would be a better solution to these issues, especially since they have put a lot of money into keeping those buildings operating over the years. Commissioner Jenny Knebel replied that she has had some discussions and she believes they have several different options.