Commissioners discuss county housing projects

The Pulaski County Commissioners met in a special session on Aug. 26 to discuss a couple of upcoming housing projects. The first project they discussed was the Willow Creek Villas project, proposed to be located on the land behind the Winamac Plaza. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer said that county attorney Kevin Tankersley has been working with Sullivan Development and their attorneys to fine-tune the project's low-interest loan documents. Attorney Tankersley said that the purpose of the loan is to provide local assistance to create affordable housing in Pulaski County through the Indiana Housing Community Development Authority (IHCDA).