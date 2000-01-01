Commissioners discuss data center moratorium

The Pulaski County Commissioners are recommending that the Advisory Plan Commission (APC) look into a moratorium on data centers. During a regular meeting on Nov. 17, President Don Street recognized that Pulaski County currently does not have any language in its ordinances regarding data centers. County attorney Jacob Ahler advised board members that White County passed a six month data center moratorium in October. Commissioner Mike McClure asked how many people a data center would employ. Commissioner Jenny Knebel said not very many. President Street said that employment really depends on the size of the center. He noted it could employ 50 people. Commissioner Knebel said that there is a lot to discuss in terms of the resources needed and the strain on the water and the electric to run and cool a data center. Knebel explained that she does not want to tax the Advisory Plan Commission (APC) and the building department too much with a six month moratorium as they are already working on items related to Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), which currently has a six month moratorium. She suggested a 12 month moratorium on data centers so they can get the best possible product from those entities.