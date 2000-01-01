Commissioners discuss REACT building, transfer station fees

The Pulaski County Commissioners deliberated several matters at their Monday, May 16 meeting, including the next steps for addressing the REACT building on the property near the former county home and the potential increase of transfer station rates. Unable to find the potential 99 year lease, President Chuck Mellon concluded that the next steps will be to get what land that might be set aside for REACT surveyed and then go back to the county council. Pulaski County Recycling and Transfer Station Manager John Kegarise was present to have a conversation with the commissioners about potentially charging for cardboard pick-up as well as a possible increase of disposal rates at the transfer station. Kegarise will be gathering more information to take to the county council.