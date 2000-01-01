Commissioners discuss solar panel fee change, upcoming meeting

Changes are being made as the county prepares for the possibility of solar farms being in the county.

Pulaski County Commissioners discussed a fee change being made to the county ordinance regarding fee schedules and also plans for the board of zoning appeals meeting that will be happening next Monday.

Building inspector Doug Hoover approached the commissioners to recap what was talked about two weeks ago regarding the solar panel fee adjustment. Hoover said town attorney Kevin Tankersley wanted to reword the ordinance to make it clearer.

Hoover said the fee change is from $1,250 per megawatt to a flat rate of $15,000. The ordinance also states that the company will cover 105% of any costs incurred to hire an engineer or other consultant who is familiar with this technology and can inspect it. The change only applies for commercial/industrial solar panels and is comparable to other counties such Starke and Cass counties. The fee is charged when a company applies for a building permit.

The change was approved.