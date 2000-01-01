Commissioners dive into county bridge inspection report

The Pulaski County Commissioners took a closer look at the county's bridge conditions during a regular meeting on Monday, March 17. Jeff Larrison and Chris Dyer from United Consulting were present to give them an updated bridge inventory report. Larrison advised that bridge inventory is a federally mandated program that all 92 counties in Indiana have to follow. All bridges have to be inspected every two years in order to remain eligible for federal funding. United has just finished the last inspection cycle for the bridges in Pulaski County. Pulaski County's bridges are over the average age, with 60% being over 50 years old.